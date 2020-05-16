Miss America, NFL Sportscaster, TV Presenter Was 70 – Up News Info

Phyllis Ann George, the 50th winner of the iconic Miss America pageant, pioneering sports presenter and former First Lady of Kentucky, died on Friday, May 14, after a long battle with a blood disorder.

George was born on June 25, 1949 in Denton, Texas. She attended the University of North Texas for three years until she was crowned Miss Texas in 1970. At that time, the Christian University of Texas awarded scholarships to the Miss Texas laureates, and as a result, left UNT to enroll in TCU, where studied classical piano. until she won the Miss America crown in the fall of 1971.

Her 1974 role as Allen Funt's co-teacher on the Candid Camera show launched her television career. That same year, CBS recruited her to join Irv Cross, Brent Musburger, and Jimmy the Greek on the NFL Today pregame show, where she co-hosted pregame live shows before the National Football League games. .

She was one of the first women to have a prominent national role in television sports reporting. It also covered horse racing events, including Preakness Stakes and Belmont Stakes. In 1978 George became the presenter of the entertainment show. People, the television version of People magazine. In 1985, she co-hosted the CBS Morning News program, where she interviewed prominent guests, including then-First Lady Nancy Reagan.

George briefly married Hollywood producer Robert Evans, whom she divorced in 1978. In 1979, she married businessman John Y. Brown, owner of Kentucky Fried Chicken, and later the Boston Celtics basketball team. George served as First Lady of Kentucky when Brown became the governor of the state. During her marriage to Brown, she had two children, businessman Lincoln Tyler George Brown and CNN White House correspondent Pamela Ashley Brown.

Avid collector of folk and traditional art, First Lady George founded the Kentucky Museum of Arts and Crafts. George defended Kentucky artisans and craftsmen, and introduced them to the nation, first with a series of shows at QVC, then in three books.

In 1980, Bloomingdale & # 39; s retail emporium opened a successful in-store boutique offering Kentucky crafts. Department store Marshall Fields and Neiman Marcus soon followed. During her time as First Lady of Kentucky, George took on the daunting task of renovating the crumbling Governor's Mansion, using only Kentucky artisans for the job. The mansion is now advertised as a Kentucky landmark.

George was a founding member of the Henry Clay Center for Statesmanship. She also founded Chicken By George, which she sold to the consumer giant, Hormel Foods in 1988. In 1991, the National Association of Women Entrepreneurs named her Owner of Famous Businesses of the Year.

In 2003 he created Phyllis George Beauty, a line of cosmetics and skin care products that is sold through the HSN television shopping network.

She is the author of five books, three on crafts, one on diets, The I Love America Diet, published in 1982 and Never say Never in 2002.

In addition to their two children, George was the grandmother of Benny Wright, 2, and Vivienne Wright, 8 weeks. No memorial plans have been revealed.