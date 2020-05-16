Minnesota is the first state in the country to ban the TCE on toxic chemicals – Up News Info

Minnesota officially became the first state in the country to ban the toxic chemical TCE, after a series of Up News Info investigations.

Governor Tim Walz signed the ban on Saturday. As Jennifer Mayerle of Up News Info reports, it took determination and determination to make history.

TCE Water Gremlin pollution released into the air for over 15 years prompted the White Bear Township community to act. While the manufacturing plant paid the state $ 7 million in fines and corrective measures, the neighborhood affected by high levels of the toxic chemical demanded more. Their effort resulted in a ban on the chemical known to cause cancer and birth defects.

"It's very exciting. Banning ECT is about protecting human health," said Sheri Hastings of the Neighborhood Concerned Citizens Group.

Last May, Up News Info brought together a group of neighbors, all affected by cancer, concerned about their health and loved ones.

Now grateful other communities will be protected.

"I am proud of all the work everyone has done," Page Stevens said.

"This has not solved my wife's cancer problem, but it has come a long way," said Denny Stevens.

As a result of unwanted exposure to TCE, the Neighborhood Concerned Citizens Group was formed. Over the past year, with persistence, tenacity, and a demand for accountability, the top four got the bill to ban TCE from the finish line.

"I've seen an incredible amount of passion and hard work in the past year," said Kelly Tapkan of NCCG.

Their collective voices were heard. The bill eventually bears the name of his group.

"It is our right, it is our responsibility to drive change," said Leigh Thiel of NCCG.

White Bear Township is not the only community affected by TCE. Up News Info highlighted cities like Fridley, St. Louis Park, and Minneapolis, which have grappled with the exhibition for decades.

Concern about TCE in the state caught the attention of Erin Brockovich, the environmental advocate with a Hollywood movie that bears her name.

She visited Fridley in 2012 and today applauds the community effort.

“They went through it, they stayed with him. They were faithful to the cause, to their neighbor and to the environment and I am honestly very proud of them, "said Brockovich.

Brockovich and the environmental scientist he works with, Bob Bowcock, believe that the state's TCE ban sets a precedent.

"We need leadership like Minnesota," said Bowcock.

"I think it can become that model, if you want, for other states to listen, listen, study and potentially do the same," said Brockovich.

The Senate approved the TCE ban almost unanimously, then the House voted, and the Governor signed the bill, uniting bipartisanly to protect Minnesotans.

"It is a tribute to the fact that ordinary citizens have a voice, can make that voice heard, and can join those who have the power and authority to enact meaningful change," said Sherry Smith of NCCG.

Businesses will receive help finding alternatives to using the chemical, prohibiting use by June 2022. Click here for more information on TCE.

