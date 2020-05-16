Minnesota GOP Convention Postponed After Suspected Piracy With Online Voting System – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Minnesota Republicans are postponing their state convention due to interference with their online voting system.

Minnesota President Jennifer Carnahan says just before the convention started on Saturday morning, the electronic voting vendor noted an unusual increase in server activity.

That blocked the system and prevented them from starting. They tried again in the afternoon, but had the same problem.

Minnesota Republican leaders decided to postpone the convention.

Today, we were forced to stop our scheduled MN GOP convention due to potentially malicious interference with the servers used for our voting technology. %MINIFYHTMLf706344713b9675d6f1a7eebf85d47ac15% – MNGOP (@mngop) May 16, 2020

Carnahan says Florida-based electronic voting company "Options Technologies,quot; has never seen this problem before.

No confidential data was compromised, but Carnahan filed a police report and notified the FBI as there is a suspicion that it could have been a "potentially malicious,quot; attack.

"There has to be integrity with elections and voting and security and protection around that because that is the foundation of the United States," Carnahan said.

The Minnesota Republican Party has yet to reschedule its convention.