Minnesota Coronavirus: MDH Officials Alert Parents of Mysterious COVID-19-Related Condition in Children – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – The Minnesota Department of Health is asking doctors and parents to be on the lookout for a mysterious condition in children.

State epidemiologist Dr. Ruth Lynfield says it can cause rashes and swelling.

"We send out the health alert because we've heard that there may be some cases in Minnesota," said Lynfield. "We are just trying to find out what's going on here."

M Health Fairview pediatric cardiologist Dr. Stacie Knutson says it may be related to the pandemic.

"It is something new that we are seeing, and it is something that seems to be associated with the coronavirus," Knutson said.

It is called multisystemic inflammatory syndrome in children. Symptoms vary widely, but may include fever, abdominal pain, red eyes and tongues, chapped red lips, and rashes. Sometimes it requires hospitalization.

"You may have very mild symptoms or you could have much more severe symptoms," Knutson said. "If you have that concern, you should evaluate them."

There is a suspicious link to COVID-19.

"It is happening a couple of weeks or a month after the onset or peak we've seen in the adult population," Knutson said. "Based on what other places have seen, we would anticipate that there is a high probability that we will begin to see children with inflammatory conditions."

The state says it will likely appear in children and those under the age of 21. Minnesota doctors are learning from other places with known cases. More than 100 children in New York have had it and three have died.

"From what we've heard elsewhere, it affects children, but it tends to affect children in a slightly larger range," Knutson said. "So many teens have been presenting this elsewhere."

While much remains a mystery, there are known and effective treatments. And catching it early could prevent long-term damage.

"Although we've heard a lot about it, it's still weird, but it should be on our radar," Knutson said.

Doctors recommend precautions like washing your hands and distancing yourself socially to prevent this syndrome.

No child in Minnesota has died from the coronavirus itself. However, about 30 children and adolescents have been hospitalized.

