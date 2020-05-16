Microsoft's Surface Duo may not have a long battery life

Microsoft's Surface Duo is meant to be a showcase for its unique dual-screen design, so it may be a little more tolerable than its specs not including the latest and greatest components or anything that is impressive because of the battery life and the storage . According to Windows CentralThe phone will ship with the old Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 (which we were aware of last year when it was announced), a fairly small 3,460 mAh battery considering it's powering two displays and 64GB or 256GB storage options.

Beyond the Duo's signature, two 5.6-inch displays, which can rotate 360 ​​degrees and transform into an 8.3-inch tablet when deployed, Windows Central It says the device will pack 6GB of RAM, an 11-megapixel camera for front and rear photos and videos, a fingerprint sensor for authentication, and a USB-C and Nano SIM slot.

Windows Central It says the device will ship with Android 10 as well, but will update to the next Android 11 after launch. The report says there is no NFC or wireless charging as of now. Given these moderate specs, the Surface Duo will certainly not be the best or fastest phone when it launches sometime during the holiday season later this year. But it might be the only folding screen design that really takes off, as Microsoft is building a Windows 10X-style mask for the version of Android that the Duo will be running to help bridge the gap between a phone and more modern productivity. focused tablet