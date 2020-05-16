Microsoft: COVID-19 Helps Accelerate Investments in Cloud, Artificial Intelligence and Cybersecurity: President of Microsoft India – Latest News

With the COVID-19 pandemic hitting businesses globally, the technology will play a "bigger role than ever,quot;, enabling economic recovery, said Microsoft India President Anant Maheshwari.

Speaking at the Microsoft Envision Forum 2020, Maheshwari noted that the coronavirus pandemic has changed companies, communities, industries and the world, forever.

"No company will solve a challenge like this alone, and the public and private sectors will work together to change the course of COVID-19. As we continue to work in the current situation and plan for the future, it is clear that the required change is significant as is the potential opportunity in all industries, "he said.

He added that technology will play a key role in managing social sector programs in education, health and public distribution, helping to strengthen the economy.

"Technology will play a bigger role than ever, enabling economic recovery and helping each of us achieve more," he emphasized.

Organized digitally on Friday, the event saw industry leaders in the banking, financial and insurance services, manufacturing and retail sectors deliberate on the need for real-world digital transformation and innovation.

Aarthi Subramanian, digital director for the Tata Sons group, said COVID-19 will accelerate the expansion of digital across industries and investments in the cloud, artificial intelligence and cybersecurity.

"The digital transformation in business will focus on new end-to-end customer travel and we will see an increase in the adoption of automation in manufacturing industries. They will also invest in improving employee engagement given the remote work model," added.

