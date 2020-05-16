Michelle Obama will present the & # 39; Prom-athon & # 39; virtual TV for the class of 2020

Instagram

Michelle Obama will host a virtual event for MTV to celebrate the US High School Grad Class. USA In 2020.

The former First Lady of the United States has partnered with the heads of the music video network to organize an online Prom-athon to honor teens in their final year of school forced to self-isolate at home as the proms amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The special event will feature a line of retroactive movies throughout the day, original short form content and prizes.

Michelle will award 20 high school students with special accolades in the program as part of her non-profit organization When We All Vote, which encourages young people to register to vote. All of the winners have been selected for their creative efforts and drive to drive nonpartisan voting registration.

The Prom-athon will end with a virtual 90-minute graduation party to air on MTV's YouTube channel (https://www.youtube.com/user/MTV) for graduates across the country, though it is expected that A number of celebrities appear, though the names of the stars have yet to be announced. The event takes place on May 22.