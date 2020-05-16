Michael McCaskey, who succeeded Halas as leader of the Bears, dies – Up News Info

LAKE FOREST, Ill. – Michael McCaskey, who coached the Chicago Bears for nearly three decades after the death of his grandfather George Halas, died Saturday after a long battle with cancer, the team said. He was 76 years old.

A Yale graduate and the oldest of Ed's 11 children and team matriarch Virginia McCaskey, Michael joined the family business in 1983 as president and CEO after the death of Halas, founding father of the NFL and the franchise. He succeeded Ed McCaskey as President in 1999 and remained in that position until Brother George McCaskey took office in 2011.

The Bears made 12 playoff appearances and captured their only Super Bowl title during Michael McCaskey's tenure at the helm of the franchise. He was voted NFL Executive of the Year by his teammates after the 1985 championship season.

"Mike was already successful in every way when he took over George S. Halas after,quot; Papa Bear "died in 1983," the McCaskey family said in a statement. "We are grateful to Mike for overseeing arguably the best team in NFL history, and for his many years of service to the Bears and us. The eldest of 11 siblings has many duties, not all pleasant, but Mike handled them with grace and patience.

Although his death was not caused by the new coronavirus, the McCaskeys said they cannot "get together and cry right now,quot; due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Our hearts go out to those who have lost loved ones by COVID-19," they said. "Our focus in the coming days will be to celebrate Mike's life and be whatever sources of support we can be for (son) John and (daughter) Kathryn and their loved ones."

He is also survived by his mother and grandson Jackson, 97.

"Michael McCaskey proudly carried the legacy of his grandfather and NFL pioneer George Halas as president and team president and played a critical role in the success and popularity of the Bears," Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. "The Bears' memorable 1985 season and victory in Super Bowl XX helped propel the NFL further onto the world stage. Michael was a driving force in growing the NFL's international footprint with the first game of the American Bowl in London with the Bears and Dallas Cowboys in 1986. He also dedicated himself to serving his community. "

McCaskey served on various NFL committees. It was also instrumental in that the Bears moved their headquarters from the original Halas Hall at Lake Forest College to a nearby avant-garde house in 1997, giving them an indoor practice facility on their own campus.

The Halas Hall recently expanded to include four outdoor driving ranges and 305,500 square feet of indoor training and office space.

McCaskey co-founded the Bears Charitable Foundation in 2005, which has awarded more than $ 21 million to more than 100 agencies in the Chicago area, focusing on education, youth athletics, medical research and health awareness.

He was also a member of the NFL Long-Term Planning Committee, the Expansion Committee, the Stadium Committee, and the Finance Committee.

McCaskey spent two years as a Peace Corps volunteer teaching science, English, and music to high school students in Ethiopia. He earned a doctorate in business from Case Western Reserve University in 1972 and taught courses in organizational behavior and management at UCLA for three years before joining the Harvard Business School faculty.

"His fierce love for the Bears was unmatched, as was his brainpower and thirst for knowledge on a myriad of subjects," said Bears President Ted Phillips. “Michael showed a professional presence that could be challenging, but also inspiring. I will be forever grateful for the many opportunities for growth that he gave me, as well as for his trust and support. Michael always strived to do things the right way with high character and with the best interests of the Bears always paramount.

“Michael was a good man, he left too soon. He chaired the only Chicago Bears team of the Super Bowl championship in 1985, and I know he's still smiling about that magical season. "