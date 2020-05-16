Michael Buble's wife says he received death threats after allegations of domestic abuse

Michael Buble was recently criticized when a video of him hitting his wife went viral. Luisana Lopilato is opening up about how the experience affected them.

Michael and Luisana frequently use Instagram Live to interact with fans during the national quarantine. In a live broadcast, Michael was trying to say a phrase in Spanish when Lopilato cut him off.

He told her to let him finish by pushing her with his elbow. Some people found the incident alarming and went back to other videos to try to find evidence that he is abusive. In a clip, Michael can be heard joking telling his wife that he was going to kill her.

This became a huge problem online with many people hitting the singer and telling the actress to quit.

Michael Bublé is currently under fire due to a recent IG concert in which he grabbed his wife Luisana Lopilato tightly after she spoke about him. Similar clips from the past have appeared, and the actress has released a statement denying the allegations. pic.twitter.com/MGtPJfx42o – Affinity Magazine (@TheAffinityMag) April 12, 2020

Luisana insisted that nothing was wrong. She recently revealed in an Argentine radio interview that her husband received death threats.

‘It scared me and I still feel a little scared. It is not good to receive death threats. The positive messages we received outnumbered them, but I am concerned for my family. We received a lot of love from people, but you wouldn't believe the number of people who sent me photos with guns saying they were going to kill Mike when he got to Argentina. "

This occurs a month after she was forced to publish a public statement about what happened.

She said to the fans: ‘Thank you for your concerns. It is really important that we all pay attention to the things we mention, that I do not suffer. But, we must be vigilant to help women who are going through a difficult time. I was very happy to see how my fans got together. I am proud to be Argentine. Your messages show me once again all the love you have for me and for us. With that, thanks, but that's not my case. "

The actress is heartbroken because her husband loves going to Argentina.



