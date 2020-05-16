Melania Trump doesn't listen to Melania Trump either

Image: Getty

It seems that Melania Trump is no stranger to her husband not hearing a single word coming out of his mouth. Considering her own presence on and off-line, I can only assume that she literally only heard a slight ringing in her ears every time she spoke of her. Be the best campaign, aimed at addressing, among other things, cyber bullying. That is, of course, assuming she talked about it off-camera, and also assuming she really cares. Two generous assumptions.

Recently she implored All Americans should use cloth that covers their faces, as recommended by the CDC, to prevent the spread of covid-19. Apparently, her husband missed this one too, as did most Trump supporters, considering he still refuses to wear one and is assault their local governments with many weapons, but without a mask in sight, to protest their own survival.

Now it looks like Melania Trump can add Melania Trump to the list of people who don't listen to Melania Trump.

On Friday, the Trumps organized an event in the Rose Garden of the White House in honor of some of those who have helped respond to the pandemic caused by covid-19. Neither the President nor the First Lady wore masks during the ceremony or when handing out certificates to the honorees who attended. Many of the honorees themselves, presumably taking their signs from the president, also wore no masks, or wore them, but were seen removing them to receive their certificates.

At least one group present, the Girl Scouts, kept their masks on at all times, giving me yet another reason to order and inhale an entire sleeve of Thin Mints as soon as possible.

It is not surprising to see someone in the Trump administration show complete and utter disregard for the safety and well-being of those around them, even if back out later. However, regardless of how unsurprising it may be, it is still tremendously annoying to see the President get so close to so many that they are on the front line of the pandemic response without due coverage, especially considering that the White House has informed several members of the staff. infections Recently.

Maybe, given their propensity to, uh, referencing Michelle ObamaIf someone were to show Melania a picture of Michelle wearing a face mask, she might remember to keep it. For my part, I am definitely more likely to follow Michelle Obama's advice than to listen to Melania Trump, and I suppose, based on her speech history, the same is true for her.

Either way, here are some Girl Scouts who set a better example for our country than the President and First Lady. Let's all be more like them.

