Meijer Extends Store Hours, Extends Time for Seniors and Frontline Workers – Up News Info Detroit

Meijer Extends Store Hours, Extends Time for Seniors and Frontline Workers

(DETROIT Up News Info) – The Meijer supermarket chain expands its hours of operation during the pandemic.

Meijer locations will remain open until midnight every night and will reopen at 6 a.m.

Their fast locations will close at 11 p.m. and open at 6 a.m.

Meijer also says he is extending his exclusive hours for seniors and front-line workers.

Meijer originally reduced hours in March when the pandemic started.

