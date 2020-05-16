Meghan Rienks in the book "You're Not Special,quot; – Up News Info Detroit

Meghan Rienks has been making videos on the Internet for over a decade.

The actor and YouTuber have more than 2 million subscribers on YouTube and more than one million followers on Instagram. Rienks recently wrote about his experience moving from a small town to social media stardom in Simon & Schuster's new book "You're Not Special: A Memory (Kind)". While it took Rienks five years to write the book, he loved having a new clue to explore his life and feelings.

"It was very difficult, but it had a very different format than the videos and anything else I've done before," Rienks said in an interview with Up News Info Local DJ Sixsmith. “It opens up a whole realm of being really honest in a way you can think of. It took much longer than I thought it would take. I wrote part of the first draft when I was 22 and now I'm 26. I thought, 'Oh, you thought you knew it all.' This version has a lot more room and openness to grow. "

In addition to his YouTube videos, Rienks also has a podcast called "Don't Blame Me,quot; and has been in movies like "The Honor List,quot; and shows like Hulu's "Freakish,quot;. In her book, Rienks talks about the impact mononucleosis had on her life in high school and why she dropped out of college to pursue her career as a content creator.

“It happened to me in the most humble way. I went to college and I hated college, ”said Rienks. "Everyone should try going to college, but if you don't like it, that's fine. I hated it and was miserable. I always wanted to act and that was always my plan. I had a very bad college experience. College was tough. I've lived a lot of my life online and you choose to be really direct and talk about things or ignore things and keep making content. The hardest part was keeping creating content through all of that. A lot of people use my videos as an escape, but what is it My escape ".

The Rienks Book is available where books are sold. Check out all the DJ Sixsmith interviews from the "The Sit-Down,quot; series here.

