Megan Fox seen with Kelly machine gun amid rumors of marriage problems

The former actress of & # 39; Transformers & # 39; She is seen eating a meal with the 30-year-old rapper in Los Angeles after rumors that she is quarantined without her husband Brian Austin Green.

Megan fox was seen by the rapper Kelly machine gun. The 30-year-old hip-hop star took the 34-year-old actress for coffee and lunch in Los Angeles. According to TMZ, they left together after the excursion to their home in Calabasas.

Megan and her husband are rumored to be in trouble in paradise Brian Austin Green. Both allegedly ditched their wedding rings on recent outings. They are also rumored to live separately during the coronavirus blockade.

Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green, 46, have been in an on-off relationship since they started dating in 2004 after meeting on the set of "Hope faith"She once said that Brian was reluctant to strike up a relationship with her because of their age difference.

"I had to convince him that he was a little more responsible and that he spoke well and that he had other things to contribute to the table besides being 18 years old," he revealed.

The couple finally married in a private ceremony in 2010 on Maui. She filed for divorce in 2015 after having two children with the actor, but they were together again in early 2016 and she was pregnant with their third child.

In 2011, Megan & # 39; s "Transformers"love interest Shia LaBeouf He suggested that he cheated on Brian with him while they were working on the hit action movie directed by Michael Bay.

Megan and Machine Gun Kelly are also co-stars. They've been cast in the serial killer thriller directed by Randall Emmett. "Midnight On The Switchgrass"They were filming in Puerto Rico in March before closing.

Meanwhile, Brian Austin Green used to go out Tori Spelling and his "Beverly Hills, 90210"co-stars Tiffani Thiessen and Vanessa Marcil. He was engaged to Vanessa in 2001 and welcomed a son to her in 2002. They planned to get married that year but ended up separating definitively in 2003.