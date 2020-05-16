Mayor Urges Los Angeles City Councilman To "Retire Immediately,quot; If Accused Of FBI Corruption Evidence – Up News Info Los Angeles

– City councilman José Huizar should "withdraw immediately,quot; if he is charged in an ongoing federal investigation, Mayor Eric Garcetti said Friday.

Garcetti made the statement in support of Council President Nury Martinez's recommendation that Huizar limit his activity at City Hall amid an ongoing FBI corruption investigation into alleged bribery of city officials by developers.

Earlier Friday, Huizar said he would begin "limiting my participation,quot; in the council's activities.

The councilman received a letter requesting that he not attend the meetings or take legislative action, just two days after federal prosecutors announced a plea agreement with a development consultant regarding the federal investigation, which involves a council member. Not yet identified, according to the city's news service.

George Chiang is expected to admit his role in a pay-per-play bribery scheme involving an unidentified board member with the goal of advancing large-scale development projects.

Prosecutors say the plan was led by a member of the City Council and involved public officials who received cash, concerts and tickets for sporting events, and other gifts in exchange for advancing development projects.

Huizar, who has represented District 14 since 2005, has not been charged with a crime after the FBI searched his home and offices nearly two years ago.