Martin Jarmond of Boston College will be the new UCLA athletic director

Boston College athletic director Martin Jarmond will become the next AD at UCLA, sources close to the BC athletics department confirmed to Boston.com on Saturday. Yahoo! Pete Thamel, who first broke the news, reports that the deal is for six years.

Jarmond, 40, spent the past three years in BC. Some of her most influential decisions include launching a $ 150 million athletic fundraising campaign, hiring Joanna Bernabei-McNamee as women's basketball head coach, firing soccer head coach Steve Addazio, and hiring Jeff Hafley to replace it.

He will replace Dan Guerrero, who was at UCLA for about 18 years. Thamel reported that BC "made a strong effort,quot; to support Jarmond once UCLA expressed interest. Internal candidates include Vaughn Williams and Jocelyn Fisher Gates, and other candidates They include Pat Kraft of Temple, Troy Dannen of Tulane, Ryan Bamford of UMass and Grace Calhoun of Penn, among other names, according to Thamel.