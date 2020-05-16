Maroon 5 Push Back Tour to the summer of 2021 amid the coronavirus pandemic

Rock band led by leader Adam Levine has announced that they are rescheduling their walking dates, which were originally set on May 30 and September 17, 2020.

Maroon 5 have suspended their planned US tour. USA in the midst of the current coronavirus crisis.

The stars of "Payphone" announced on Friday (May 15) that they will reschedule the dates, currently reserved for between May 30 and September 17, amid the global pandemic.

"We want everyone to take care of themselves this summer and we really look forward to coming back with all of our fans healthy and happy next year," said the leader. Adam Levine he said in a statement.

The new dates will be scheduled for the summer of 2021.

All tickets for the tour will remain valid and will be honored by the new dates, to be announced soon.