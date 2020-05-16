Mark Hamill claims he couldn't imagine starring in Luke Skywalker again

Mark Hamill wants nothing to do with him Star Wars franchise from now on. As fans of the iconic series know, Mark Hamill's career took off in a big way in the 1970s with the first ever Star Wars movie. And while it was a great move for the actor, in many ways it ended up hurting his career.

In fact, as the years passed and Mark struggled to find a job, Hamill began to find employment in other areas of the entertainment industry and often excelled, particularly in voice acting. For example, Mark's representation of the Joker in Batman: The Animated Series It earned him critical acclaim.

And while it appeared in a new Star Wars movie, Mark said he wouldn't play a role in one for a long time. The star told Entertainment Weekly this week that she couldn't imagine playing Luke Skywalker ever again.

According to Mark, his farewell to the series was with Episode 9 and it was "bittersweet,quot;. The actor claims he has a lot of love for the cast and crew, including George Lucas and the character he created for him.

The actor went on to say that he was immensely grateful for the work. Star Wars hit him throughout his career. As for the new Disney + series, The Mandalorian, Hamill claimed that production is very "cheap,quot; in his "narrative,quot;.

Hamill said the series will likely return to what George initially envisioned with the Star Wars franchise, like a "western in space,quot;. Lucas went on to compare Star Wars movies with comic book movies, in the sense that everyone has to excel in their extravagance.

The MandalorianOn the other hand, it has the ability to focus more on character development and storytelling rather than just CGI effects and epic battle scenes. According to Entertainment Weekly, The MandalorianThe second season will be released in October this year.

Mark has also been in the news for other reasons lately, including when he criticized Ivanka Trump for using the phrase, "Force be with you," referring to her family.



