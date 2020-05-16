Many people in the cast of Vanderpump rules question the relationship of Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval

If you look at Vanderpump Rules, you would know that Jax Taylor doesn't think that Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix have a real relationship. It turns out that he is not the only one who has suspicions about the union.

Ariana and Tom have a modern romance in which they are comfortable being an unconventional couple.

Viewers are aware that Tom wants to get married and have children. Meanwhile, Ariana doesn't want any of those things.

However, their relationship works for them, and different opinions on some fairly important issues do not serve as a deciding factor. So much so, that the two have bought a house together.

While Jax thinks Ariana is not interested in Tom because "she is a lesbian," other co-stars just feel like the chemistry is not there for the both of them.

During the Vanderpump Rules after the show, Stassi Schroeder, Lala Kent, and Katie Maloney gave their remarks on the Sandoval and Ariana romance.

Lala explains: ‘When I am with them, first of all, they show zero affection for each other. Also, they don't actually click like that. I don't see having these conversations where they are like agreeing on things. Most of the time she is telling him that he is upset ‘.

Stassi stepped in to agree.

‘When I see them on the show, they are like kissing and (saying): amo I love you. i love you I like it, I've never seen that. You don't have to be that type of couple. Beau and I didn't act like that either, but where have I been so I've never witnessed this shit before? "

The trio agree that they can be put on a front while the cameras are rolling.

Maloney suggested: ‘When I see them on camera it feels a little like dressing up. It feels a little dazzling. "

