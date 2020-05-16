Man shot in Denver Friday is pronounced dead at a local hospital

%MINIFYHTML233dd3eb2a48ef8b41b77bba04f3ff8b15%

A man shot in Denver on Friday was pronounced dead at a local hospital, police said.

Alert: Officers are investigating a 2-vehicle accident in the 1100 block of N. Willow St. with reported shooting prior to the accident. A person transported to the hospital with serious injuries. The circumstances and cause of the accident remain under investigation. pic.twitter.com/3Q8zdMtWD6 %MINIFYHTML233dd3eb2a48ef8b41b77bba04f3ff8b16% – Denver Police Department (@DenverPolice) May 15, 2020

Agents responded to a report of shooting and a two-vehicle accident in the 1100 block of Willow Street, police said. A man was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

An investigation is ongoing.