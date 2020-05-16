Home Local News Man shot in Denver Friday is pronounced dead at a local hospital

A man shot in Denver on Friday was pronounced dead at a local hospital, police said.

Agents responded to a report of shooting and a two-vehicle accident in the 1100 block of Willow Street, police said. A man was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

An investigation is ongoing.

