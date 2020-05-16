Man shoots down drone, is hit with felony charges in Minnesota

A Minnesota man faces two felony charges for shooting down a drone, The Free Press reports.

The incident began when an unidentified man flew a drone over Butterfield Foods, a producer of meat products, including chicken, in the city of Butterfield, in southern Minnesota. Later, the man told the sheriff's deputy that he was trying to demonstrate that the chickens were being euthanized due to the pandemic.

Two employees approached the man and asked him what he was doing. Soon after, someone else shot the drone from the sky. The man says his drone costs $ 1,900.

Authorities arrested Travis Duane Winters, 34, and charged him in the Watonwan County District Court, says The Free Press. Authorities say Winters admitted to firing the drone. He faces charges of criminal property damage and reckless discharge of a weapon within city limits.

This is not the first time that someone has shot down a drone. We reported on several shootings in 2016 and 2017. In one case, a man sued a neighbor who fired his drone when it flew over the neighbor's land. A federal judge dismissed that lawsuit on procedural grounds, finding that it should have been filed in state, not federal, courts.

The Federal Aviation Administration has said that shooting down a drone is illegal under the same federal aviation laws that make it illegal to shoot down a manned aircraft. But we don't know of any cases of people prosecuted under those laws.