Mad Men director Lynn Shelton dies at 58

Lynn Shelton, director and producer of acclaimed series like Crazy men, died of an undisclosed blood disorder, his publicist said Saturday. She passed away at the age of 54. The Wrap claims that Shelton worked on various influential productions during the course of his career.

Shelton worked on shows like New girl, fresh off the ship, and Radiance. In addition, she also worked on an episode of the critically acclaimed Crazy men, the series that made AMC one of the largest networks.

According to The Wrap, Shelton, a native of Seattle, Washington, started out as an actress before finally turning to photography when she was 20 years old. As the years passed, however, he slowly moved to the cinema with Claire Denis, the French filmmaker, as his inspiration.

Claire Denis shared that Lynn had not directed anything until she was 40 years old. In 2006 Shelton sat in the director's chair for the film, Let's go way back, but his big day came in 2009 with the movie, Humpday starring Mark Duplass, Alycia Delmore and Joshua Leonard.

It premiered at the Sundance Film Festival and was critically acclaimed. In 2013 Shelton directed Touchy Feely and also Laggies in 2014 starring Keira Knightly. The last film that he directed and produced before passing away was the comedy starring Marc Maron, Sword of trust.

As most know, this would not be the first time that an entertainment industry figure has passed away in recent weeks. Earlier this year, Little Richard, who has been described as one of the biggest figures in rock and roll music, was reported to have died after a long battle with cancer.

Not long after his death was revealed, stars like Ava DuVernay came out to tell a story of how Little Richard impacted his life during the short time they met. Ava shared that Little Richard used to come to a restaurant he worked for early in his career and tipped him $ 100 every week.

Other stars who will pass away this year include Ben Stiller's father Jerry Stiller, the Seinfeld alum.



