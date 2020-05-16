Machine gun Kelly and Megan Fox seen hanging out rumors of their split with husband Brian Austin Green

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox were reportedly spotted grabbing something to eat in California this week, sparking rumors that Megan Fox's marriage to Brian Austin Green has officially ended.

This Friday, Hot New Hip Hop reported, MGK and Fox were seen driving in Los Angeles before drinking coffee and takeaways. Sources who spoke to TMZ state that they saw MGK and Megan return to their home in Calabasas.

While they might just be friends, sources claim that he is somewhat suspicious considering she is currently married to Brian Austin Green. On the other hand, TMZ noted that Brian and Megan's marriage has been on shaky ground in recent years.

For example, earlier this year, both parties were seen in public without their wedding bands. In addition, other reports have suggested that they do not currently live together either. Fans of the couple know that they have had problems in the past.

A few years ago, Megan actually filed for divorce from Brian Austin Green, but she quickly rescinded the paperwork. They finally got back together and seemed to be working, at least until now.

The photos show Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly driving in a car while trying to appear discreet. As already mentioned, the marriage of Brian Austin Green and Megan Fox has been on the rocks before.

Previously, Shia LaBeouf claimed that he and Megan Fox connected on the set of TransformersAlthough Megan later stated that this was not the case. Later, Megan hinted that they really played the fool, although it caused a lot of controversy because she was with Brian at the time.

Earlier this year, Charisse Van Horn reported that Megan and Brian lived in separate homes amid the coronavirus pandemic, similar to Julianne Hough and her man. Megan and Brian have three children together right now, which makes the situation between them especially murky and complicated.

Machine Gun Kelly, on the other hand, was last linked to stars like Kate Beckinsale and Demi Lovato.



