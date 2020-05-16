Lynn Shelton's boyfriend Marc Maron is “ heartbroken & # 39; & # 39; for his death

Little fires everywhere director Lynn shelton He died on Friday, May 15, of a blood disorder. The late director and filmmaker was 54 years old.

According to a statement to E! News from her publicist Adam Kersh: "Lynn actually had a contagious laugh, she was full of life and she had a esprit de corps that touched many. Her family, friends, the entertainment industry and her fans will miss her very much."

The late director, who started making movies in her mid-30s, was best known for her award-winning films, including Humpday, Your sister's sister, From outside to inside and many television shows including RADIANCE, Crazy men, The Mindy project, Nobody's teacher, New girl among others.

Following the news of Shelton's death, fans of his work, friends, and former colleagues turned to social media to express their condolences to pay tribute to the late filmmaker and director.

Your romantic partner and actor Marc Maron He has also broken his silence after Shelton's death.

"I have horrible news. Lynn passed away last night," said Maron. IndieWire in a sentence. "She collapsed yesterday morning after being sick for a week. There was a previously unknown underlying condition. It was not COVID-19. The doctors were unable to save her. They tried. It was difficult."