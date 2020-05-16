Lynn Shelton remembered by Mark Duplass, Joshua Leonard, Ava DuVernay – Up News Info

Friends and former contributors remember writer, director, and producer Lynn Shelton. The independent filmmaker died Friday at age 54.

The innovative director was best known for her films. HumpdayYour sister's sister (2011), From outside to inside (2017) and last year Sword of trust.

Humpday, which premiered in 2009 at the Sundance Film Festival, starring Joshua Leonard, Alycia Delmore, and Shelton's frequent contributor Mark Duplass.

In an Instagram tribute on Saturday, Leonard called Shelton "one of the greatest forces of nature I've ever met, a brilliant enthusiast at his core."

Meanwhile, Duplass said his "infectious spirit" was unrivaled. "We lost our dear friend Lynn Shelton. We did a lot of things together. I wish we could have done more. His boundless creative energy and infectious spirit were unrivaled. She made me better. We hit heads, invent, laugh, push each other. As a family. What a profound loss, "wrote Mark Duplass

Added filmmaker Nia DaCosta, “Lynn Shelton was one of the wonderful consultants I had at Sundance Labs. I am so sad and shocked to hear the news of his passing. "

Director Edgar Wright tweeted: “I am truly amazed at the death of Lynn Shelton. She was a friend, a kind heart, very talented and just starting out, despite her stellar work so far. My heart goes out to his family and loved ones. She left us too soon. I can't believe I never hear her laugh again. "

“Lynn Shelton changed my life when she presented me with the Sundance Leadership Award in 2012. She proudly announced my name. He gave it to me with love. Rooted for me long after. I can't believe I'm writing this. Rest in peace, beauty. Thanks for your movies. And for her kindness, "added Ava DuVernay