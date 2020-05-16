Lori Harvey talks about the future after she mentions her name in a new song!

As fans know, Future dropped his girlfriend, named Lori Harvey in her song "Accepting My Flaws,quot;, part of her new album titled High Off Life! That said, Lori turned to her IG Stories to not only talk about the album, but also rave about the rapper, showing him some love!

It seems that Lori is very proud of her romance with Future and her accomplishments, so she couldn't help but show it all on her platform earlier today morning.

The 23-year-old model expressed how happy she was that her man had released a new album.

What Lori shared in her Stories was a song list image that also featured a black and white photo of Future looking dramatically.

As a subtitle, Lori simply wrote "proud of you,quot;, even adding various fire emojis.

And that was not all! He also highlighted the songs he likes the most from the 21-song album, his favorites being Hard To Choose One, Too Comfortable and Accepting My Flaws.

The last one must be very special to Lori as it is the only song that Future mentioned her name on!

Fans didn't miss this when they reviewed the song either!

Future raps: "Give me glory / Give me Lori / That is the victory / I want to leave your name / Is it chemistry?"

While this part is quite fun and playful, during the same song it also becomes more vulnerable, revealing that & # 39; I always tell her that she is my therapy, I told her it was hard & # 39; and it also says it's different, you're an angel, faithful to me.

The future has actually become a habit by opening up about his personal life in the lyrics of his songs.

That said, there are rumors that Just Bruddas, Perkys Calling, and Promise have to do with their ex, Ciara.



