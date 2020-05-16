Local protest initiative housing homeless people in area hotels – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Several local hotels are opening as temporary homes for the homeless population, and this has sparked protests in the area.

"I think they live here now and that's good for them, but after 90 days they should move out of town," said Maria Ling.

Locations include Motel 6 in Rosemead and Garvey Inn and Lincoln Plaza Hotel in Monterey Park.

This is all thanks to Project Roomkey, an effort made by state, county and city officials to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus by securing hotel and motel rooms for vulnerable people living on the street.

%MINIFYHTML976ab3ab3293e7eb4e4e09ef493d709217%

Across Los Angeles County, 3,200 people are housed in 32 properties, where they can stay for 90 days.

READ MORE: City opens downtown hotel to temporarily house homeless people as part of Roomkey project

Some residents are receptive to the idea of ​​hotels in their neighborhood becoming temporary shelters, while others have taken to the streets to denounce the decision.

Authorities say the people who are staying are screened for coronaviruses before entry and daily after entry to make sure they are not sick.

“They test us in the morning, breakfast, lunch and dinner. They check their temperature, "said one resident.

%MINIFYHTML976ab3ab3293e7eb4e4e09ef493d709218%

They are only allowed to leave hotels between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. and are examined again for symptoms when they return.