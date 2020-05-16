Little Fires Everywhere director Lynn Shelton dies at 54

Filmmaker and director Lynn shelton died on Friday, May 15 as a result of a previously unidentified blood disorder, according to a statement obtained by E! News. She was 54 years old.

She was an aspiring actress and photographer in her early twenties, but she didn't start making movies until the mid-thirties. According to the statement, Shelton realized that she had a lifetime ahead of her to become the filmmaker she wanted to be when she saw the French director. Claire Denis He spoke at the Seattle Northwest Film Forum in 2003 in which Denis revealed that he was 40 years old when he directed his first feature film.

Shelton would write and direct eight feature films in the span of 14 years.

The filmmaker was best known for her award-winning films, including those from 2009 Humpday, 2011 Your sister's sister, 2018 From outside to inside and most recently, he directed four episodes of the Hulu series Little fires everywhere—An adaptation of Celeste Ng2017 best sellers who starred Reese witherspoonand Kerry Washington.

"Lynne's biography on Twitter says: 'I make movies and direct television shows and I like to laugh. Much'," the statement continues. "Lynn had a contagious laugh, she was full of life and she had a esprit de corps that touched many. Her family, friends, the entertainment industry and her fans will miss her very much."