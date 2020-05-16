Little Fires Everywhere director Lynn Shelton dies at 54

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images
Filmmaker and director Lynn shelton died on Friday, May 15 as a result of a previously unidentified blood disorder, according to a statement obtained by E! News. She was 54 years old.
She was an aspiring actress and photographer in her early twenties, but she didn't start making movies until the mid-thirties. According to the statement, Shelton realized that she had a lifetime ahead of her to become the filmmaker she wanted to be when she saw the French director. Claire Denis He spoke at the Seattle Northwest Film Forum in 2003 in which Denis revealed that he was 40 years old when he directed his first feature film.
Shelton would write and direct eight feature films in the span of 14 years.
The filmmaker was best known for her award-winning films, including those from 2009 Humpday, 2011 Your sister's sister, 2018 From outside to inside and most recently, he directed four episodes of the Hulu series Little fires everywhere—An adaptation of Celeste Ng2017 best sellers who starred Reese witherspoonand Kerry Washington.
"Lynne's biography on Twitter says: 'I make movies and direct television shows and I like to laugh. Much'," the statement continues. "Lynn had a contagious laugh, she was full of life and she had a esprit de corps that touched many. Her family, friends, the entertainment industry and her fans will miss her very much."
Many Shelton fans, friends, and former colleagues have turned to Twitter to express their condolences and pay tribute to the late filmmaker and director.
"We lost our dear friend Lynn Shelton," she wrote. Mark Duplass, who starred in Shelton & # 39; s Your sister's sister On twitter. "We did so many things together. I wish we could have done more. Her boundless creative energy and infectious spirit were unrivaled. She made me better. We hit our heads, invent, laugh, push each other. As a family. What a profound loss."
Shelton was also a highly regarded television director on television series such as AMC Crazy men and Netflix RADIANCE.
Film and television critic Charles Bramesco shared one of Shelton's most memorable and important contributions to Crazy men On twitter.
"A notable line in Lynn Shelton's extensive resume: The MAD MEN episode,quot; Hands and Knees, "in which Joan aborts, a perfectly directed scene. Sensitivity and confidence behind the camera." he wrote.
When they see us creator and director Ava DuVernay He also shared his best memory of Shelton.
"Lynn Shelton changed my life when she presented me with the Direction Award at Sundance in 2012." the director wrote on Twitter. "He announced my name with pride. He gave it to me with love. Rooted by me long after. I can't believe I'm writing this. Rest in peace, beauty. Thank you for your movies. And for your kindness."
Wide city star Abbi Jacobson wrote in Twitter: "I loved Lynn Shelton's work so much. All of her characters are so real and nuanced, and fun, and I wanted to work with her so much. What a talent. This is very sad news."
Mindy kaling, who also worked with the director during The Mindy projectShe took to Twitter to share that she was a "dream on set,quot;.
"Lynn Shelton loved the actors and we loved her too. It was a dream on set." first Office star wrote. "Her lovely, sunny energy was contagious and the actors always traveled to the video village between takes to be close to her. She had such calm power and I will miss her. Rest in peace, Lynn. I love you."
Shelton's other television directing credits include Nobody's teacher, Casual, LOVE, Santa Clarita Diet, New girl, Shameless, Just arrived by boat, Dickison and more.
"Lynn Shelton, I am eternally grateful for the short time we spent together," she wrote. Hailee Steinfeld in Twitter. "You turned on the Dickinson set the moment you arrived. Thank you for your incredible energy. We will miss you so much."
Little fires everywhere Star Reese Witherspoon also visited Instagram to share that she was "devastated,quot; to learn of Shelton's death.
"I am completely in shock because this vibrant, talented and moving filmmaker is no longer with us. Lynn was so passionate about our show, Little fires everywhere. She said the book really spoke to her, and that she wanted to run a program that spoke meaningfully about motherhood, sexuality, race and class in the United States. And he did, "Witherspoon wrote on social media, along with a photo of the two on set." He cared deeply about ALL the cast and crew, making sure everyone felt heard, seen and appreciated. Lynn also shared much of her life with us. Her love for her son, how motherhood changed her life, her decisions changed her life and made her the woman she was. I feel so lucky to be able to collaborate with Lynn on both The Morning Show and Little Fires Everywhere. His spirit touched so many people in the world of cinema. His memory lives on in our days alive together on set and in his wonderful films. Please look at his work and see his talent for himself. "
Shelton was born in Oberlin, Ohio and grew up in Seattle.
After high school, the late filmmaker attended Oberlin College in Ohio and then the University of Washington School of Drama. He moved to New York and is pursuing a Master of Fine Arts program in photography and related media at the Manhattan School of Visual Arts.
His son survives him. Milo stamp and her husband Kevin Seal, whom she parted with in 2019. Before her death, Shelton was with a comedian. Marc Maron.
"I self-generated my work, and I was never asking permission to do it," he told the Los Angeles Times in 2014. "The main reason women make forays into independent filmmaking is because no one has to say, 'I choose you.' I'm not knocking on anyone's door. I'm just making my own way. You can buy a camera for $ 1,500. It's crazy how easy it is to make a movie. "
