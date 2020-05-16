Lesbians go viral for terrorizing their girlfriend's daughter on IG Live !!

An Atlanta woman has gone viral for apparently terrorizing her girlfriend's young daughter on Intagram Live, and now police are investigating the graphic video.

We warn you that the video contains graphic language and can cause bad memories.

In the video, the Atlanta lesbian destroys her girlfriend's apartment. The angry woman claims that she learned that her girlfriend was secretly working as a prostitute, so he was furious.

But his girlfriend's 3-year-old daughter was in the apartment, curled up in a fetal position, listening to her house being destroyed. The girl was also forced to listen to all the horrible things that were said about her mother.

In a couple of instances in the video, the little girl can be seen, and she looks extremely scared.

MTO News learned that people who viewed the live video immediately contacted Family Services in Atlanta. And they say the Georgia agency is investigating the matter.

MTO News independently contacted Atlanta police, but received no comment.

We warn you that the video contains graphic language and can cause bad memories.