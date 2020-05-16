Home Entertainment Lesbians go viral for terrorizing their girlfriend's daughter on IG Live !!

An Atlanta woman has gone viral for apparently terrorizing her girlfriend's young daughter on Intagram Live, and now police are investigating the graphic video.

We warn you that the video contains graphic language and can cause bad memories.

