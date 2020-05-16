Legendary comic actor Fred Willard dead at 86

Todd Williamson / Invision / AP / Shutterstock
It is a sad day for Hollywood fans around the world.
People Reports that Fred Willard has died. He was 86 years old.
According to the publication, a representative of the deceased actor confirmed that he died of natural causes.
"My father passed away very calmly last night at the fantastic age of 86. He kept moving, working and making us happy to the end," said Willard's daughter. hope he said on the way out.
She added: "We love him very much."
The legendary comic actor was best known for his roles in Anchorman, This is lumbar puncture, Modern Family and his various appearances in Christopher GuestThe films, which include: The best in show, Waiting for Guffman, A strong wind and others.
Hearing the news of Willard's death, his colleagues and former co-stars shared his grief.
"I just found out about the death of Fred Willard. He is the funniest human being to ever walk the planet." Harry shearer expressed on Twitter. "An incredible talent, in telekinetic contact with the source of comedy."
Jamie Lee Curtis, who is married to Christopher Guest, wrote a moving tribute to the late actor.
"A loving farewell to Mr. Fred Willard. How lucky we all are to have witnessed his great gifts," said his caption on Instagram. "Thanks for the deep laugh. Now you're with Mary. Safe house."
Twenty one He replied to his post with a blue heart emoji.
"Fred Willard could not have been more fun. It was pure joy,quot; Judd Apatow shared. "And the sweetest person you can meet."
Jimmy Kimmel He wrote: "There was no man sweeter or more fun. We were fortunate to meet Fred Willard and will miss his many visits."
"Fred Willard was the funniest person I have ever worked with. He was a sweet and wonderful man." Steve Carell said in Twitter.
Modern Family star Jesse Tyler Ferguson expressed Your heart ache.
"Rest in peace, sweet @Fred_Willard. You will always be a true original and I am so honored that our lives have crossed," he shared. "No one will come close to replacing your genius."
Christina Applegate said, "Gutted. His immense talent and kindness will never be forgotten. We love you Fred Willard. Thank you for the decades of laughter."
Willard's death occurs less than two years after his wife Maria died at age 71. His daughter survives him.
ME! The news has reached the representative of the late actor for our own confirmation.
