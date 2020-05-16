Legendary comic actor Fred Willard dead at 86

It is a sad day for Hollywood fans around the world.

People Reports that Fred Willard has died. He was 86 years old.

According to the publication, a representative of the deceased actor confirmed that he died of natural causes.

"My father passed away very calmly last night at the fantastic age of 86. He kept moving, working and making us happy to the end," said Willard's daughter. hope he said on the way out.

She added: "We love him very much."

The legendary comic actor was best known for his roles in Anchorman, This is lumbar puncture, Modern Family and his various appearances in Christopher GuestThe films, which include: The best in show, Waiting for Guffman, A strong wind and others.

Hearing the news of Willard's death, his colleagues and former co-stars shared his grief.

"I just found out about the death of Fred Willard. He is the funniest human being to ever walk the planet." Harry shearer expressed on Twitter. "An incredible talent, in telekinetic contact with the source of comedy."