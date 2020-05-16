LeBron James assures 2020 graduates that they are ready for anything now

The fact that schools are closed does not mean that graduate students cannot get an unforgettable start speech, or several.

While the coronavirus pandemic and social distancing protocols unfortunately ended traditional graduations this year, Lebron James and its foundation, the LeBron James Family Foundation, recruited celebrities from across the country to give this year's high school graduates the exhilarating star-studded ceremony they deserve.

The basketball champion kicked off the virtual event with a message for all observers, but especially for seniors.

"Seniors, tonight is for you," said the star. "Tonight, we honor 12 years of his hard work, study, exams, early mornings and nights, and we honor everyone who brought him here."

As a personalized touch, the photos of the seniors were shown behind James when he recognized that this year's graduation was not ideal.