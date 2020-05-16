LeBron James assures 2020 graduates that they are ready for anything now

The fact that schools are closed does not mean that graduate students cannot get an unforgettable start speech, or several.
While the coronavirus pandemic and social distancing protocols unfortunately ended traditional graduations this year, Lebron James and its foundation, the LeBron James Family Foundation, recruited celebrities from across the country to give this year's high school graduates the exhilarating star-studded ceremony they deserve.
The basketball champion kicked off the virtual event with a message for all observers, but especially for seniors.
"Seniors, tonight is for you," said the star. "Tonight, we honor 12 years of his hard work, study, exams, early mornings and nights, and we honor everyone who brought him here."
As a personalized touch, the photos of the seniors were shown behind James when he recognized that this year's graduation was not ideal.
"You should have had a real graduation, I know," he said. "You should have had an amazing last year. I know that too."
However, he also noted that graduates made sacrifices to keep their communities safe.
In concluding his remarks, James assured the class of 2020 that there is a bright future ahead, especially after facing this pandemic.
"I have no doubt that the class of 2020 will be something really special," he told them. "After all this, you are prepared for anything."
"We are all ready for the class of 2020 to change the world," James said as the television event kicked off. "Congratulations."
Later in the program, he encouraged graduates to remember their "safety net,quot;: their teachers, coaches, churches, and the community at large.
"The community needs you," he said. "Class of 2020, I know the last thing you want to hear right now is stay home … my message is: 'Stay close to home'."
"Pursue every ambition. Go as far as you can dream," encouraged the athlete. "And be the first generation to accept a new responsibility: the responsibility to rebuild your community. Class of 2020, the world has changed. You will determine how we rebuild and I ask you to make your community your priority."
