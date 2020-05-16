Launch of the Atlas V rocket of the military space plane delayed until Sunday [Update]

An Atlas V will attempt to launch an X-378 space plane on Saturday.

However, the weather is a concern, with the risk of cumulus clouds and strong winds. ULA

The rocket will be launched from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida. ULA

The launch will be dedicated to front-line responders and those affected by COVID-19. ULA

The X-37B, contained within this fairing, has flown five times previously. %MINIFYHTMLb0432cc825b8af63ac2e5a7b4863c2c715% ULA

It can remain in space for a couple of years. ULA

10:30 am ET Update: Unfortunately, the weather never cooperated enough on Saturday. United Launch Alliance remained until the end of the launch window, even counting to T-1: 40, but weather conditions continued in violation. The Atlas V rocket will now be recycled for another launch attempt on Sunday, at 9:14 am ET (13:14 UTC). The forecast calls for improving the weather by then.

8:30 am ET Update: Due to bad weather at Cape Canaveral in Florida this morning, the launch time has been reset to 10:13 a.m. ET (14:13 UTC). The rocket remains powered by liquid oxygen and kerosene and is ready to fly.

Original publication: United Launch Alliance engineers and technicians were preparing an Atlas V rocket for launch Saturday morning from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida.

The rocket has a launch window of approximately 150 minutes that opens at 8:24 am ET (12:24 UTC). Before dawn, the command was issued to begin loading the Atlas V rocket with cryogenic fuels for launch.

However, there were concerns about the weather. On and off during the early morning hours, conditions on the launch field turned "red,quot; for the cumulus clouds, and ground-level winds were just above acceptable limits. Forecasters have estimated a 40 percent chance of "going,quot; to conditions for a launch on Saturday. If this mission flies, a Falcon 9 rocket can be launched just 20 hours later from the Cape, early Sunday.

This mission will bring the X-37B space plane into Space Force orbit. There are two working copies of this unmanned vehicle, which were built by Boeing, are 8.9 meters long and resemble a miniature orbiter of the space shuttle. The fleet was previously launched four times on the Atlas V rocket and, most recently, once on the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket in September 2017. The X-37B has remained in orbit for 779 days before returning to Earth. It lands on a runway at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

"The ability to test new systems in space and return them to Earth is unique to the X-37B program and enables the US to more efficiently and effectively develop the space capabilities necessary to maintain superiority in the space domain." the Air Force said earlier. month.

US military officials have spoken a little more openly about this sixth flight of the secret space plane ahead of its launch. According to the Air Force, this is the first time that the X-37B will fly with a service module in the stern of the vehicle, which will allow for further research and experimentation. One of the experiments in this mission will attempt to transform solar radiation into radiofrequency microwave energy, with the intention of studying the potential of transmitting solar energy to Earth. This vehicle will also launch the FalconSat 8 spacecraft, developed by cadets from the Air Force Academy.

Assuming the weather allows the United Launch Alliance to go ahead with an attempt on Saturday, the company will begin an internet broadcast about 20 minutes before takeoff.

