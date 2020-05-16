Lady GaGa will release Ariana Grande Duet & # 39; Rain On Me & # 39; a week before & # 39; Chromatica & # 39;

Several celebrities, from former Fifth Harmony member Normani to fashion designer Vera Wang, have quickly shared their thoughts on the release date announcement.

Lady Gaga and Ariana GrandeDevotees won't have to wait much longer for their long-awaited duo. On Friday, May 15, hit creator "Born This Way" and "God Is a Woman" singer flocked to their individual social media accounts to reveal the release date of their hit single, "Rain On Me."

"#RAINONME WITH @ARIANAGRANDE FRIDAY 5/22, MIDNIGHT AND AROUND THE WORLD," GaGa announced in an Instagram post, while Grande simply wrote in his, "rain down on me on May 22 @ladygaga." Both artists used the cover of their single, which features alien Gaga stretched out inside the cave while Grande is standing at the entrance, for their posts. The difference was that GaGa's post is in color, while Grande's is in black and white.

Lady GaGa and Ariana Grande announced the release date of "Rain On Me"

This announcement of the release date not only excited fans of both artists, but also delighted other celebrities. Former Fifth Harmony member Normani He left three separate comments in Grande's post. "I can't stand it [multiple crying face emojis]" and "I'm so excited" were two of her responses. Beyonce Knowles you protect, Chloe x Halle, also shared a similar reaction.

Normani and Chloe x Halle expressed enthusiasm for "Rain On Me"

Another singer who shared enthusiasm for the news was Scott Hoying of Pentatonix, who exclaimed: "YES". In the meantime, Tinashe wrote, "Omg" and fashion designer Vera Wang I just said three screaming cat emojis in the comment section.

Other celebrities reacting to the "Rain On Me" ad

"Rain On Me" is one of the songs included on GaGa's sixth studio album, "Chromatica". Initially, the record itself was slated to be removed on April 10, but was postponed to May 29 due to the coronavirus pandemic. In addition to the Grande duo, it will also have a collaboration with BLACKPINK and another with Elton John.

In March, GaGa explained about the delay saying, "This is such a hectic and terrifying time for all of us, and while I think art is one of the strongest things we have to bring each other joy and healing at times like this, It just doesn't seem right to release this album with everything that happens during this global pandemic. "