LADOT Extends Relaxed Parking Application Through June 1 – Up News Info Los Angeles

– The Los Angeles Department of Transportation announced on Friday that it will extend its relaxed parking enforcement regulations through June 1, according to local Safer at Home orders due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"We will never penalize him for having to stay home and do the right thing," Mayor Eric Garcetti said during a briefing on Friday.

LADOT announced on March 16 that it would relax the application to:

Sweeping hours of residential streets;

Expired registration in vehicles;

Parking restrictions in rush hour / rush hour and stagnation zone;

Abandoned vehicles or vehicles parked overnight; and

Vehicles displaying recently expired permits within the Preferred Parking Districts, which will have a two-week grace period after the expiration date.

LADOT said parking fines would not be increased until after June 1, and temporary home printing permits would be provided to residents living in a preferred parking district who have renewed their permit but will not receive the new label sooner. your current permit expires.

The application is still valid for:

Metered parking;

Time limits within preferential parking districts for vehicles without a valid or recently expired permit;

Time limit zones posted in residential and commercial areas;

All put up temporary "no parking,quot; signs

Vehicles that block emergency access to alleys, hydrants, and others;

Colored curb areas; and

Parking restrictions on city-owned lots.

More information on LADOT's response to the COVID-19 pandemic is available online.

