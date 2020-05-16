Kyle MacLachlan hates Trey MacDougal like the rest of us

Kyle MacLachlan Image: Getty Kyle MacLachlan

Mr. Big was an asshole. Aiden was a boy child. Steve was the just one really hot (don't tell me about Smith Jerrod is fine, he doesn't count and I'm not going to elaborate on that), and I would like literally die for Harry, a sweet, sweet Mench of a man. I would like to say that Berger was the worst man in Sex and the citypredominantly Because it's a real piece of shit, but I think we all know that the honor belongs to Trey MacDougal. And how Turns out so does Trey MacDougal, or at least the actor who i played it

Speaking to Page six, Kyle MacLachlan, the actor responsible for bringing MacDougal to life for us, said he didn't like Trey's antics more than the viewers at home. "I was mad at the character actually," he said, "What is this cardboard baby? "

MacLachlan is obviously referring to the episode in the fourth season of the show where Trey brings a cardboard baby home for Charlotte as a joke after they experience fertility issues. A true class act, that Trey.

"I asked the writers and they said, 'Oh, it's funny,' so I said, 'Okay, I'm not sure if I think about it, but it's okay.' There was definitely a side of Trey who was a little oblivious to certain things. . And ("SATC" viewers) had every right to be mad at me if that was the case. He was mad at me!

I'm not sure if "fun" is exactly the word I'd use to describe it, but if time and distance have taught us anything, it's that there are many aspects of the program that haven't aged well. (Like, you know, the obvious lack representation, his treatment of trans sex workers, the bi-erased, and of course anything They did it with Miranda's hair for the first three seasons.)

Personally, I am more offended when Trey got on Charlotte's leg and then offered to grab her a handkerchief, and also because of the fact that she proposed to him and he said & # 39; okay & # 39 ;, but maybe MacLachlan He will speak on those topics at a later date. For now, we'll just have to settle for knowing that at least Trey MacDougal knows how insufferable Trey MacDougal was.

mejust f we could get Mikhail Baryshnikov accept the fact that Aleksandr Petrovsky was, to put it plainly, a fucking loser, we could make real progress. (Page six)

Baby Rexha wants you to start biting you nails I guess. Or that or not, I think it is more or less just that. Rexha, in collaboration with Sinful Colors, has launched a line of nail polish that smells (and does it look?) Like some of her favorite snacks, because who doesn't want a manicure that leaves their hands smelling like cheese? puffs or tacos? Me. insurance me.

As someone who also had shape great affinity for Dr. Pepper's taste (and tinted!) Lip Smacker chapstick in the past, I'm definitely I am no stranger to food adjacent to cosmetics, nor am I opposed to them. However, as someone who also bit my nails for much longer From what I care to admit, this Polish line looks like a recipe for relapse.

Combine that with the fact that the shadow of Taco Tuesday looks like this Bertie Botts Every Flavor Bean that is supposed to taste like threw up, and I am outside before entering. In fact, almost all the shadows with maybe the exceptions of chocolate cake and cheese puff pastry, it looks like you threw up later eating too much of the essence that bears his name. AND, Depending on how many cheese puffs your throat can shovel, that description of that tone may also be accurate.

Disconcertingly, all shades except Taco Tuesday are currently sold out, so if you were expecting your hands to smell like puffs of cheese for an endless product quantity of time, for now, you will have to do it analogously. By eating a bag of cheese puffs and then not washing your hands. Challenge accepted. (Page six)