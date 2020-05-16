Kyle MacLachlan admits he was "angry,quot; with his Sex & The City character for this reason

Fans of Sex and the city Know everything about the marriage of Charlotte York (Kristin Davis) and Trey MacDougal (Kyle MacLachlan). At first, it seemed that Charlotte had finally found the man of her dreams, but as soon as the couple said "Yes," their relationship changed from a fairy tale to utter disaster.

Trey was a handsome and wealthy cardiologist who seemed to love the terrain Charlotte walked on. But, as soon as they were married, everything changed. Trey's dominant mother became a third member of the relationship, there were serious problems in the bedroom, and finally Trey seemed to not mind Charlotte's dream of becoming a mother.

MacLachlan's character in the HBO series went from being a Prince Charming to a villain in the series, and the actor understands why Sex and the city fans didn't love Trey. In fact, MacLachlin didn't really like the character that much, either, and there was a specific reason why.

"I was really mad at the character," MacLachlan said recently. Page six. "What is this cardboard baby?" I asked the writers and they said, "Oh, it's funny," so I said, "Okay, I'm not sure if I think about it, but it's okay."

During seasons 3 and 4, Charlotte and Trey met and got married, but immediately had trouble conceiving. When he gifted his wife with a cardboard cutout of a baby during their fertility struggle, Charlotte was angered and Trey couldn't understand why. However, MacLachlan fully understood why Charlotte would be angry, and admitted that Trey had a side that was "a little oblivious to certain things."

The 61-year-old actor added that fans had every right to be mad at the character, and he was mad too. Eventually Trey and Charlotte divorced and she went ahead with her divorce attorney, Harry Goldenblatt (Evan Handler), and apparently got her happily ever after.

Almost two decades after finishing his career Sex and the city, Kyle MacLachlin now stars in the movie Capone, alongside Tom Hardy. The film tells the story of the last years of the life of the famous gangster. Capone It is currently broadcasting on demand.



