Kristin Chenoweth and Matthew Morrison lead the & # 39; Hairspray & # 39; meeting

The stars of & # 39; Hairspray & # 39; Broadway and the film adaptation have teamed up for a good cause, offering a stellar performance of the final issue & # 39; You Can't Stop the Pace & # 39 ;.

Kristin Chenoweth and Matthew Morrison directed the Broadway stars and film adaptations of the hit musical "Hair spray", which came together virtually for a stellar performance of the final number" You Can't Stop the Pace. "

The casts of the two film versions, the NBC live production and the various stage shows "Hairspray" were brought together for the performance by the composer Marc Shaiman.

Each star filmed their appearance from their respective homes, and the performance was compiled to deliver a powerful rendition of the fan-favorite song.

The video includes many actresses who played the role of performer and social activist. Tracy Turnblad, including Ricki Lake, Marissa Jaret Winokur, Nikki Blonskyand Maddie Bailio.

Other famous faces like Kristin, Matthew, Derek Hough, Andrew Rannells, Sean Hayes, Harvey Fierstein, Martin Shortand Garrett Clayton It also appeared.

The stars are urging fans to support The Actors Fund and the organization's mission to help actors in need during the pandemic.