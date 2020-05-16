Konami's TurboGrafx-16 Mini will launch in North America on May 22

The TurboGrafx-16 Mini will be launch in North America May 22

Konami's miniature console initially debuted on March 19 through Amazon for $ 99.99. However, Konami delayed the console a few weeks before its launch after suspending manufacturing and system shipments as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. A new release date for the console in Europe has yet to be announced.

The TurboGrafx-16 Mini was already released in Japan on March 19 under a different design and name, PC Engine Mini. The console features over 50 built-in titles from the 16-bit gaming era, such as Bomberman ‘93 and Ys I and II. Like other miniature consoles, the TurboGrafx-16 Mini includes a wired controller, however a third-party wireless controller is also available for $ 24.99.

The new coronavirus has continued to plague the gaming industry.

My colleague Andrew Webster reviewed the TurboGrafx-16 Mini last month. Although the console is not exactly "mini,quot; compared to the size of competitors like the NES Classic, he said the console "works like a history lesson," allowing owners to revisit the classics in an accessible format.

The new coronavirus has continued to plague the gaming industry. Gaming conventions have been canceled or replaced by virtual events, and video games have been delayed. Those games include Obsidian Entertainment's Nintendo Switch port The outer worlds and the highly anticipated Sony exclusive The last of us, part II, which received a new release date in late April after an indefinite delay earlier that month.

Although most consoles are not affected, buying a Nintendo Switch during the pandemic has proven to be quite challenging. Both Microsoft and Sony still plan to launch their next-gen consoles, Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5, during the 2020 holiday season.