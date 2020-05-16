Kobe Bryant autopsy results: blunt force trauma for all accident victims

Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and seven other people probably died instantly when a helicopter carrying them to an AAU basketball game on January 26 crashed into a hillside in Southern California, according to autopsy results released on Friday by Los Angeles County officials.

The county coroner's office ruled that all nine people on board suffered blunt force trauma and almost certainly died on impact (according to the Los Angeles Times, subscription required and The Associated Press). The pilot, Ara Zobayan, was attempting to maneuver the Sikorsky S-76 through low clouds at the time of the accident in Calabasas, California.

MORE: Sheriff acknowledges that officers took unauthorized photos of the scene

The coroner's office cited the accident as the form of death in closing its part of the investigation, the Times reported. Federal investigators are still investigating what happened.

%MINIFYHTML28ca1a5ed962d3e6df008e9e5223f3cd15%

Toxicology tests found no illegal substances or alcohol in the Zobayan system, the Times also reported. Bryant had Ritalin, a medication to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, in his system.

Bryant's widow Vanessa filed lawsuits in February against Island Express Helicopters, Island Express Holding Corp. and the estate of Zobayan, for the wrongful death of her husband and daughter. It has also taken preliminary legal action to sue the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, alleging that officers took unauthorized photos of the accident scene.

Dan Bernstein contributed to this report.