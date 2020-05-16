KISS, Ke $ ha, Slipknot won't set sail for concert cruises until 2021 due to pandemic

Facebook

Promoters have announced that they will suspend KISS Kruise, Weird and Wonderful Rainbow Ride and Knotfest at Sea until 2021 due to the current coronavirus crisis.



Rockers organized cruise festival KISS and Slipknotand pop star Ke $ ha They have joined the growing list of victims of the coronavirus chaos concert.

The promoters behind the events have announced that the upcoming KISS Kruise, Slipknot & # 39; s Knotfest at Sea, and Kesha & # 39; s Weird and Wonderful Rainbow Ride will no longer set sail as planned this year 2020.

the Melissa Etheridge Cruise and Coheed and Cambria S.S. Neverender have also been postponed until 2021.

"Going further to create moments and memories that last a lifetime is why we do what we do," Sixthman CEO Anthony Díaz said in a statement.

"We see something incredibly special happen when communities come together to celebrate shared passions. Serving them on vacation is what has driven us for the past 20 years and 145 immersive events on land, sand and sea."

"We recognize that we are in the midst of uncertain times right now, times that require additional flexibility, special value, and an absolute guarantee that the health and safety of our guests are being closely watched."