Kim Kardashian West introduces new face masks from her SKIMS Shapewear line

Roommates, as we continue to capture the reality of wearing face masks as part of our daily lives, Kim Kardashian West has come to the rescue. Launching the first look on Instagram, Kim unveiled her new facial masks from her hit SKIMS girdle line.

Kim Kardashian West made her fans very happy recently, when she officially announced that her popular SKIMS girdle line would now be selling seamless face masks. The reusable, non-medical face masks are reasonably priced at $ 8 each or 4 for $ 25.

Staying in line with the wide range of shades of his other SKIMS products, the face masks are made from an elastic blend of Nylon and Spandex fabric, representing a wide variety of skin tones, something Kim has been proud of since who launched the line.

However, to ensure that customers know that their masks are not medical, in the product description, it is noted that while the masks may reduce exposure to body fluids, they will not eliminate the risk of contracting diseases, including the coronavirus. Additionally, SKIMS will donate 10,000 masks for the coronavirus relief efforts. Unsurprisingly, the face masks were completely sold out within an hour of going online.

Kim turned to Twitter to make sure more is on the way:

"Unfortunately, our @skims face masks are out of stock today, but we are working with our local partner in Los Angeles to produce more quickly. The next batch will be available next week. Sign up for more details soon and thank you for your support."

We are not surprised that Kim has successfully secured another bag!

