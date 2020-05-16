Kim Kardashian shares photos with her children Sans Kanye West

Kim Kardashian recently shared photos of her four children: North West, Saint West, Chicago West, and Psalm West on her official Instagram account, where she has 170.4 million followers. Notably absent from the photo was her husband Kanye West. Reports suggest that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have had a rough time lately and are even going through a trial separation. Some media even stated that Kanye West took the children to his Wyoming ranch and left Kim Kardashian at his Calabasas mansion.

At this point, neither Kim nor Kanye have confirmed reports that there are problems in paradise, but rumors continue to surround the couple who are set to celebrate their sixth wedding anniversary on May 24, 2020. In the photos Kim shared She was sitting on the couch with North West at her side and Psalm West one year old.

Four-year-old Saint West and two-year-old Chicago West wore matching pajamas, and many people said the brother and sister looked like twins.

You can check out the photos Kim Kardashian shared on Instagram below.

There has been a lot of gossip about the Kardashians and Jenners lately. There are rumors that both Khloe Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian are pregnant and many people are furious now that they believe Kourtney has recovered Tristan Thompson.

Kourtney Kardashian is having her own problems with ex Scott Disick, who entered and left rehab within a week, and now, there are rumors that Kim and Kanye are on the way to divorce. Again, no one knows what the truth is about any of the Kardashians and Jenners and their personal romantic lives.

You can see another photo that Kim Kardashian shared with her fans with the four beautiful children below.

%MINIFYHTMLc500eb42a58d2605b969b2e2c5bccc3315%

What do you think about the report? Do you think Kim and Kanye are separating or do you think the media read too much at all?

Ad %MINIFYHTMLc500eb42a58d2605b969b2e2c5bccc3331% %MINIFYHTMLc500eb42a58d2605b969b2e2c5bccc3331%

Charisse Van Horn is a freelance writer from Tampa Bay. He likes to write about celebrities, entertainment, and fashion. Any reproduction of this article outside of Celebrity Insider will encounter legal action on the part of the writer.



Post views:

0 0