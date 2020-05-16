Kevin Jonas jokes that Jonas Brothers' new single "Five More Minutes,quot; might be the perfect baby song

The Jonas Brothers released two new songs this week: X and Five minutes more – and Kevin Jonas believes that one of those songs could be the perfect song to make babies. Jonas recently spoke to E! News & # 39; Scott Tweedie on the new songs in his Instagram series Happy! Hourand he revealed that Five minutes more It could cause him to expand his family.

Jonas, who shares his daughters Alena, 6, and Valentina, 3 with his wife Danielle, performed the song with his brothers and bandmates, Nick and Kevin, at the 2020 Grammy Awards before it fell this week.

"Give me five more minutes / Baby, I have not finished loving you / I do not want to finish when we are just beginning / Give me five more minutes,quot;, they sing.

Jonas says the sexy single could help with the predicted COVID-19 baby boom that could come later this year due to blockages.

"This song could do it, this song could create more children," Kevin joked. "I don't know, we'll see. It's a good one."

X was part of the credits at the Jonas Brothers Happiness continues documentary, and the older brother says he is "really excited,quot; about the new release. Kevin described that song as "amazing,quot; and explained that it was a collaboration with Karol G. He admitted that he was "more excited,quot; about X coming out because it's been waiting for its release for a long time.

Kevin also talked about the Happiness begins He toured, and explained that the best part was that his daughters were able to see him perform along with his uncles. He said his favorite moment of the entire documentary was when his children first saw the show, and he loved that the cameras captured his "joy of seeing us the first time," which he can keep forever.

Kevin Jonas admitted that he and his brothers had to have some "real conversations,quot; before they decided to get back together, record new music, and tour. He says he really wanted his family to witness him perform with the Jonas Brothers.

"I felt it was important, when the opportunity arose, to be able to hit the road and have fun," Jonas said. "Dani and I missed it."

Happiness continues It is currently available for streaming on Amazon Prime.



