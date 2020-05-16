Kenya Moore says Gregg Leakes is cheating with "help,quot; while arguing with Nene Leakes during the RHOA meeting

Kenya Moore and Nene Leakes will trade their final punches of season twelve these next two Sundays at the Real Housewives of Atlanta virtual meeting. During a heated exchange, Kenya mentions the fact that Gregg Leakes was accused of inappropriate behavior towards one of Nene's former employees.

If she hasn't heard the story yet, Nene said on the Lip Service podcast that she confronted her husband about Facetiming with one of the former Swagg Boutique managers. The businessman denied wrongdoing and blamed Nene for being unavailable and needing someone to talk to.

Page Six released a shocking report where sources claimed that Gregg wanted to have an affair with the woman who looked like a young Nene.

However, the woman denied any inappropriate contact and claimed that she left, by choice.

During the preview of the meeting with Andy Cohen, Moore took the opportunity to prove his rival's marriage.

‘Do you deserve Gregg to have sex with your help? I mean, it doesn't make sense. "

Glee alum joked: ‘I deserve it. I deserve it. Who is your man playing with? It's not you. "

To which Moore calmly replied: ‘Yes, who knows? We are separated, it could be anyone. If he's dating, then he's dating, honey. But he doesn't call my housekeeper to have sex with her. "

This comes after rumors that Gregg and Nene have an open marriage.

Around the same time, the incident involving Gregg was revealed, there were rumors that Nene also has a secondary element.

RHOA OG was accused of dating a man named Rodney whom she sees when she visits another of her clothing stores.

This will also be discussed during the meeting.

