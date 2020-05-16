Kenya Moore praises one of her best friends of the decade on social media

Kenya Moore shared a message on her social media account praising one of her best friends and fans are here for that. She is falling in love with Miss Lawrence and you can see the message below.

‘Now baby, if you miss the voice of @misslawrence, here is his new single,quot; SAY YOUR NAME "I am very proud of my friend. My beautiful multi-talented soul of a true and true friend for over a decade ❤️❤️❤️ !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! ¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡!!! ¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡!!! !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! apple.com/us/album/say-her-name/1512896162?i=1512896164 ", Kenya captioned her post.

Someone said: Necesita You need to go back to #rhoa! All the friends simply disappeared. Sounds great! "And another commenter posted this message:" Lmaaaaooo noooo "but hey, I'm eager for Kenya and Kandi to follow up."

A follower posted this: "You're on the woman he's singing about ❤️ #Keyonce #QueenOfRHOA," and someone else posted, "I respect Queen Kenya Moore Moore Daly." I heard that tribute on Apple Music about the triple threat. "

Another follower from Kenya posted this: ‘Sounds like creating a hymn for women who kill Hunni! "And it makes that jittery song from Nene's sound even worse than the gutter trash."

One commenter wrote, "We miss seeing @thekenyamoore and @misslawrence together on the show," and another follower posted, "This is the music we put on the house on Thanksgiving when 25 of us are together … and then you dance from that turkey and stuffing. Yeah yeah yeah. I'm supporting @misslawrence. "

Someone else said, "I love, love, love @ misslawrence … I will definitely support you."

In other news, Kenya made headlines when she called NeNe Leakes childish and cowardly. The RHOA star talked about how Nene's antics made filming the Virtual Meeting difficult.

He explained the amount of work everyone had to do to configure everything to go smoothly.



