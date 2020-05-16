Keith Urban serenades medical workers at a driving gig

Instagram

The Australian country music singer performs his songs for the first responders in a drive-by theater where concert goers are isolated in their own vehicle.

Keith Urban He took the stage at the Stardust Drive-In Movie Theater outside Nashville, Tennessee, to perform a special set for first responders in the midst of the Covid-19 crisis.

The music star performed the first show of its kind for frontline workers addressing the coronavirus pandemic in the US. USA And we continue to do so, to all your families, we say thank you, this concert is for all of you. "

The unannounced private show, which lasted over an hour, was created exclusively for more than 200 doctors, nurses, emergency medical technicians, and staff at Vanderbilt Health, part of the Vanderbilt University Medical Center, which has 140 locations in all of Tennessee and the surrounding states. .

More than 100 workers appeared, each isolated in their own vehicle, honking their horns and turning on their lights during the presentation.

"I did this to thank the health workers who risk their lives for us every day," Urban said, according to a press release. "And performing in this environment, with everyone in their cars at a safe distance from each other, seems like an incredible opportunity for everyone to get carried away and have fun … and I'm a musician, I MUST PLAY!"

Urban together Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans, is announced to appear on the Grand Ole Opry on Saturday, in the last of the iconic venue's virtual shows.