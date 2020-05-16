Ke $ ha encourages others with mental health problems to speak and communicate

Instagram

The singer of & # 39; We R Who We R & # 39; He has joined Kendall Jenner, Whoopi Goldberg, and a number of other celebrities participating in shoe designer Kenneth Cole's Mental Health Coalition.

Up News Info –

Singer keshaKe $ ha) has partnered with Kenneth Cole on a new mental health initiative launched by the shoe designer.

The shoe mogul debuted his Mental Health Coalition on Friday (May 15) and hit maker "We R Who We R", who has been outspoken about his eating disorder issues in the past, has joined the project to encourage others with psychological problems to speak up and seek help.

"There is no shame in talking about your mental health issues, so reach out and tell people how you really feel," he tells People. "For me at least, it has been incredibly helpful."

<br />

Kesha is among a number of celebrities participating in the Kenneth Cole Mental Health Coalition, which includes Whoopi Goldberg, Michael Strahan, Stanley Tucci, Oliver Platt, Cheyenne Jackson, Deepak Chopra, Elizabeth Chambers and Mayim Bialik.

Kendall Jenner He also lent a hand helping to initiate the initiative along with the shoe magnate during an appearance on "Good morning america, where they launched the HowAreYouReally.org website, inviting people to share how they've overcome mental health challenges on the platform. The model invited her A-list friends on Instagram to join her in answering the question: "How are you really? ? "as part of the project.

<br />

Dozens of other organizations are partnering with the Mental Health Coalition, including the Child Mind Institute, The Trevor Project, Crisis Text Line, Mental Health America, The Jed Foundation, and more.