Kandi Burruss talks about staying in quarantine, her birthday, writing new songs, and more!

In just a couple of days, Kandi Burruss turns 44 while in quarantine! The Real Housewives of Atlanta star may not be able to throw a proper party due to the pandemic, but she's still determined to stay in shape for that special day!

Kandi revealed her lockdown routine through HollywoodLife, sharing that in addition to exercising and eating clean, she has also been writing new music!

His workouts at home have been doing wonders for both his physique and mental health and he has apparently focused on looking great for his birthday on May 17!

The reality TV star also spent quality time with her husband Todd Tucker, her son Ace, 5, their 5-month-old daughter Blaze, and Kandi's daughter, Riley, 17.

When asked during the interview what she had been doing to stay firm during the quarantine, she revealed, "We are doing very well, because my cousin stayed with me at first and he is a coach." But, he left us, so we fell. But I'm going to do it again, because my birthday is coming up on May 17 and I want to be fine for my birthday! "

As for a music playlist, Kandi admitted that she doesn't have any as she only listens to the songs that she has written herself during this period and that no one has listened to yet.

Similarly, when asked what he hopes to do the most after things return to normal, Kandi shared that "I really want to write new music and work on more songs, so I'm excited for that." I recently did my publishing contract again, so I want to write songs for other people and myself. I want to work on writing new music. – That's the next step, for me. "



