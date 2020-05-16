Kandi Burruss Announces Season 3 of Chi Premiere on June 21

Kandi Burruss revealed a surprise for her fans: Season 3 of The Chi premieres on June 21. Check out the clip Kandi used to tease her fans with.

‘Set up your calendar for June 21 because #TheChi season 3 will premiere! I can not wait! @shothechi, "Kandi captioned her post.

Someone said, "Eva Marcille, Cynthia Bailey and Tiny Harris congratulated Kandi in the comments," and another follower said, "Ugh, it's still such a long wait." I love this program. I can not wait to see you! "

A follower posted this message: "I'll definitely be watching, Kandi,quot; I keep "Burruss-Tucker,quot; in reserve, and another fan said, "I hope it's still good as the main characters are gone."

Someone else said, "Proud that you have been pursuing your passion for acting for a long time," and one commenter posted this: "Yasss Kandi! In your bag and NOT on your feelings!"

One commenter said, "I think I will go ahead and start watching the first 2 seasons, so I'll be ready!" And a fan posted this: "This is a great show." I am very happy that you are part of that. Welcome to our city. "

Another fan posted: ‘Now you know you're too young to play someone mom mama ️’ and a follower shared this message, showing enthusiasm: ‘This is not the last season, right? because I'll be mad. I can't wait until June. "

Kandi recently shared a 2000 photo, and her fans are shocked by her abdominal tones. People praise her in the comments like there's no tomorrow.

‘Here's a #TBT from 2000. My girls @jamaicacraft and @shanellyoungmoney danced for me on the tour promoting #DontThinkImNot. We've all come this far since then. Happy belated birthday Jamaica! #TeamTaurus, "Kandi captioned her post.

Fans praised Kandi as if there was no tomorrow and said she looks like a Black Harley Quinn. People praised her toned abs which she also shows in the photo.



