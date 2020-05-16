Kaitlynn Carter updates fans about their current relationship status with Brody Jenner after Reunion Pic sparks rumors that they are back together!

Kaitlynn Carter shared a new photo of herself and her former Brody Jenner after meeting and also updated people on her position now! This is what she had to say!

The post was quick to start a lot of speculation that the exes could be back together after almost a year since their separation.

It shows Kaitlyn relaxing on the beach and in the background, Brody could also be seen taking the photo!

Could they have rekindled their romance?

It turns out that is not the case! Amidst the many comments speculating that they are an article once again, there was also one that argued that they could be friends and Kaitlyn agreed with the fan.

‘They are allowed to be friends. Just because being together didn't work doesn't mean they don't care about each other, "said the follower.

In response, The Hills: New Beginnings star simply wrote "exactly,quot; and even included a hashtag read: "# normalizefriendlyexes,quot;.

The two were together for five years before their separation in August last year.

Just a year earlier, they had a small wedding ceremony in Bali.

Soon after their breakup, there were plenty of headlines about them, especially since Kaitlyn quickly walked away from Brody with none other than Miley Cyrus!

It happened just after Miley and her own husband, Liam Hemsworth, had just separated!

However, they had an adventure rather than a serious relationship as it definitely did not last.

Their romance ended after just a month, but it was surely very public, which is why they were often in the headlines due to paparazzi photos from their PDA.

Meanwhile, Miley has moved on with Australian singer Cody Simpson and they seem to be very happy together.

As for Brody, he has also been linked to another person after their separation and Kaitlyn's.

Apparently, he had a brief romance with model Josie Canseco, the two of them being seen "kissing and showing off a bunch of PDAs around their friends."



