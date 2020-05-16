Kaia Gerber still looks flawless even with a massive molded arm

Kaia Gerberit keeps dropping jaw even if it is in a massive cast.
"I had a little accident but I'm fine!" The 18-year-old model wrote in an Instagram caption this afternoon.
In the accompanying set of photos, Cindy CrawfordThe superstar's daughter is seen posing for a selfie in an olive-green bikini and dazzling accessory – a bright blue cast that stretches from her hand to her elbow. A slide to the right reveals a striking x-ray of the Louis Vuitton model's arm.
It's unclear how Gerber's injury happened, but if his Instagram is any indication, he's been pretty secretive during quarantine: his timeline is full of selfies with his dogs, updates at his book club, and family chants with his father. , Rande Gerber.
The model has made headlines lately after rumors spread that she was romantically involved with the 27-year-old former Disney star and Riverdale actor Cole SprouseHowever, the actor has denied the rumors. A source has confirmed Electronic news! who is still "very close,quot; with his girlfriend of 23 years Riverdale co-star Lili Reinhart.
While Gerber may not be actively pursuing a new romance, she has been keeping busy. In April, she honored the cover of fashion. In June, it will appear in British Vogue, for which he had previously posed in a remote city-state in Greece, Ancient Corinth.
"Having the incredible experience of shooting in the Temple of Olympus is something that I will cherish forever," Gerber wrote on Instagram. "Thanks to everyone who made this trip so much fun and thanks to Zeus for having us in his beautiful home."
And when she's not busy hugging a puppy or remembering days of travel to the most beautiful places in the world, she scratches another itch.
In an April interview with GlamorGerber said he missed tattooing so much that he decided to get one.
"I've been fighting because one of my favorite hobbies was going and getting tattoos," he told the store. "Then in the meantime, I took a stick and a blow, which I don't recommend."
Gerber clarified that it was not overly elaborate.
"I was not overly ambitious," he said. "I gave myself a point, just to be able to say, 'Okay, I got a tattoo this month, I'm fine.'"
