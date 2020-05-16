Kaia Gerber still looks flawless even with a massive molded arm

Kaia Gerberit keeps dropping jaw even if it is in a massive cast.

"I had a little accident but I'm fine!" The 18-year-old model wrote in an Instagram caption this afternoon.

In the accompanying set of photos, Cindy CrawfordThe superstar's daughter is seen posing for a selfie in an olive-green bikini and dazzling accessory – a bright blue cast that stretches from her hand to her elbow. A slide to the right reveals a striking x-ray of the Louis Vuitton model's arm.

It's unclear how Gerber's injury happened, but if his Instagram is any indication, he's been pretty secretive during quarantine: his timeline is full of selfies with his dogs, updates at his book club, and family chants with his father. , Rande Gerber.

The model has made headlines lately after rumors spread that she was romantically involved with the 27-year-old former Disney star and Riverdale actor Cole SprouseHowever, the actor has denied the rumors. A source has confirmed Electronic news! who is still "very close,quot; with his girlfriend of 23 years Riverdale co-star Lili Reinhart.